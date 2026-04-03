This Easter must see: Charlie and The Chocolate factory

It's a fantastical tale with a hint of mischief and a bucketful of life lessons as the narrative unfolds.

It’s one of the most magical stories from anyone’s childhood and, for some, adulthood.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and the musical – opened at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton this week.

It’s a fantastical tale with a hint of mischief and a bucketful of life lessons as the narrative unfolds.

It was penned by Dahl in 1964 and inspired, some say, by Dahl’s own experiences while visiting a chocolate factory as a child.

Charlie Bucket is a less fortunate young boy who wins a golden ticket in the Wonka Bar competition to visit the famed Wonka chocolate factory.

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He’s joined by four other winners – brattish and the complete antithesis of his kind and well-mannered nature.

The adventure unfolds as the children are guided through the factory, with Oompa-Loompas colouring the journey as they make delicious treats.

Then, one by one, the brats are tripped up by their own selfishness and, of course, Charlie prevails.

His honesty and humility eventually earn him the true prize: Wonka’s empire.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs until 11 April at the Theatre on the Square, with tickets available at Webtickets.

Pure fun on stage. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture Supplied

The show is presented by the Pretoria Youth Theatre Company and directed by Kerry-Anne Beldon.

Hein Kaiser: Tell us about the show, the narrative and the music…

Kerry-Anne Beldon: The show is designed for the whole family, blending storytelling with song and dance.

The music draws inspiration from productions like Wonka Jr, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and other well-loved musicals, creating a familiar yet lively theatrical experience.

HK: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a classic… how did you interpret Wonka?

KB: The production aimed to capture the best elements of all interpretations of Wonka.

This version is whimsical, fun and quirky, while still being relatable to children through both what he says and how he says it.

HK: There are some important life lessons buried in the narrative…

KB: At its core, the story carries a strong message: anyone can achieve anything, regardless of their circumstances.

It also reinforces the idea that kindness will always be rewarded.

HK: Is it a fun show though, and why should parents bring their kids?

KB: It is very much a fun, family-friendly production. Both parents and children can enjoy the experience together, making it an ideal outing for all ages.

HK: Let’s chat about the young cast – rehearsals and challenges?

KB: Rehearsals took place every Friday from mid-January to mid-March, running from 2pm to 6pm. Many cast members had to learn harmonies and choreography at home.

One of the biggest challenges was creating the props and costumes, which proved to be the most demanding aspect of the production.

It’s a story with many teachable moments. Picture Supplied

HK: When audiences leave, what do you want them to feel?

KB: The aim is for audiences to leave with a renewed sense of joy for life and an appreciation for children’s theatre.

HK: The world is in such a mess, do you think we need live entertainment now more than ever, and why?

KB: There is a strong need for uplifting, hopeful and positive shows-experiences that allow audiences to leave feeling good and optimistic about life.

HK: What is it about chocolate that you think has us all craving it, all the time?

KB: Chocolate releases endorphins, which boost mood and create a sense of happiness. And, quite simply, it tastes good too.

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