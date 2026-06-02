Inside Thuli P’s Seychelles getaway [PICS]

The star shared a series of photos from her getaway, showcasing some of the activities she enjoyed.

Media personality Thuli Phongolo recently gave followers a glimpse into her holiday in Seychelles.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is a popular holiday destination known for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and luxury resorts.

The star shared a series of photos from her getaway, showcasing some of the activities she enjoyed during her stay.

The images show the actress and DJ relaxing on the beach. She also spent time on the water, riding a jet ski along the coastline and embarking on a boat cruise.

Pictures: Instagram/@thuliphongolo

Phongolo also shared images from a helicopter excursion, including a photograph of her posing on a bicycle with the Indian Ocean and mountain views in the background.

“Take me, I’ll go,” Phongolo captioned the post.

Pictures: Instagram/@thuliphongolo

Thuli Phongolo’s Mauritius getaway

This is not the first island getaway Phongolo has shared with her followers this year.

A few months ago, the former Generations actress spent time in Mauritius.

She posted a series of photographs and videos from the trip, showing herself enjoying the island’s beaches, nightlife and social activities.

The images included snapshots of Phongolo during a night out with friends, as well as moments from her stay on the island.