Spike in passport prices hits South Africa

South Africans now have to fork out up to 50% more for passport prices, and this came into effect as of Tuesday, 1 November.

The adjustments to the fees were signed off by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and published in the government gazette last Monday.

New costs

The standard passport price will now cost R600, a R200 increase from the original R400, which was in place since 2011.

South Africans who are frequent travellers will have to fork out even more with the price of larger passports spiking to R1 200 doubling from R600.

If you are applying outside South Africa, it will cost you R1 200 for a standard passport – including for children – and R2 400 for a maxi passport.

Why the increase

Motsoaledi explained that the increase in passport prices attributed to various factors.

“We are producing our passports for much higher costs than what the owners are paying and it is not sustainable. This means government is heavily subsidizing passport holders who are generally well-off when such a subsidy is not extended to ordinary ID applicants, majority of whom are generally poor.”

“Even with these increases, our prices are substantially cheaper than in most countries. We conducted a benchmarking study which found that travel documents elsewhere were up to three times more expensive than they are in South Africa,” Motsoaledi said.

No emergency passports

Motsoaledi also said there is nothing “called an emergency passport”.

“What is usually referred to as an emergency passport is actually an emergency travel document specifically for South Africans who are stranded in other countries. It simply allows them to come home and when they arrive here, it ceases to exist.”

How long does it take?

The minister has advised those who intend on travelling overseas to apply timeously for a passport and follow regular processes.

“Our standard which we hope to adhere to, is to produce a passport in a period of five to thirteen days. We have also announced additional security features for the issuance and collection of a South African passport,” Motsoaledi added.

Travel pass

Meanwhile, the travel pass that was announced by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) has also come into effect from 1 November.

The tax collector said South Africans would have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told The Citizen the travel pass was more than just a travel document and declaration.

“It is the flow of money across our borders that is not properly disclosed for exchange control purposes and tax,” Kieswetter said.

