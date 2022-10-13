You’ll now need a travel pass before departing or entering South Africa

Faizel Patel

South Africans will soon have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced that the country will be introducing a new online traveller declaration system from November 2022 with OR Tambo International the first airport to implement it.

Passenger movement

Sars said the new system is to simplify passenger movement at South African airports throughout the country.

ALSO READ: Angolan embassy apologises after TAAG plane lands in CT without permit

According to Sars, the new system requires all travellers, including South African citizens and residents, children and infants, leaving or entering South Africa by air to complete and submit an online traveller declaration, as well as receive a traveller pass before they travel.

Collection of travel information

Sars said the new traveller declaration process is an online system that collects travel information and returns a traveller pass via email.

“Upon arrival in South Africa, there will be instructions at the airports that will guide and inform travellers what to do next.”

Airports

“The new online South African Traveller Declaration system will be rolled out to all South African international airports commencing with OR Tambo International Airport in November 2022,” Sars said.

Sars added the new online South African Traveller Declaration system will be added by other international airports in the first quarter of 2023.

ALSO READ: Tale of two cities: Five places to visit in Dubai