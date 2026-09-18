The new local luxury: Why your next getaway could be closer in South Africa

More South Africans are opting to travel domestically as tourism numbers grow.

International travel may be harder on the wallet, but South Africans are still finding ways to take a break. They also explore new places and spend meaningful time away from home.

According to the Department of Tourism, South Africans took 21.2 million overnight domestic trips during the first half of 2026. This is an increase of 4% compared with the same period last year.

Holiday travel grew by an even stronger 36% to 5.2 million trips, despite an overall decline in domestic tourism spending.

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The figures suggest that people still want to travel, but are becoming more considered about where they go. They are also considering how much they spend and what they get from the experience.

Luxury is changing

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During Tourism Month, affordability is still a key concern for local travelers. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has encouraged the industry to create experiences that are both competitive and accessible.

Murray Nell, General Manager of Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, says value should not simply be measured by price.

“Value in hospitality is not simply about finding the lowest rate,” says Nell. “It is about how much of the experience is brought together for the guest, the setting, the space, genuine hospitality, good food and the freedom to slow down.”

That idea reflects a broader shift in how travellers are approaching holidays. Luxury does not always have to mean an expensive international trip, an elaborate itinerary or a packed schedule. For some travellers, it can mean having time to rest, good food, comfortable surroundings and the freedom to decide what the day looks like.

The appeal of travelling closer to home

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South Africa’s diverse destinations make it possible to have very different experiences without leaving the country.

From coastal towns and bush escapes to mountain retreats, cultural destinations and countryside breaks, domestic travellers can choose experiences according to their budgets and interests.

The growing interest in wellness also adds to this trend.

The Global Wellness Institute reported that travellers made 1.239 billion wellness trips globally in 2024. Wellness tourism accounted for 17.6% of global tourism expenditure.

For South Africans, a wellness-focused break does not necessarily require a long-haul flight. Time in nature, outdoor activities, slower mornings, good food and opportunities to disconnect can all become part of a local getaway. “The real luxury is that guests can choose how much, or how little, they want to do,” says Nell.

A holiday that gives something back

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For domestic travellers, the value of a getaway may increasingly be measured by how refreshed they feel afterwards rather than how far they travelled.

A few days away can offer a change of scenery and a break from everyday routines without the additional costs and logistics associated with international travel.

“People do not necessarily measure the success of a holiday by how far they travelled or how much they spent,” says Nell. “They remember how the experience made them feel.”

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There is also a wider economic benefit to choosing local destinations.

Tourism directly employed almost 954,000 South Africans in 2024. This means domestic travel supports hotels, restaurants, attractions, tour operators, activity providers and smaller businesses across the country.

“Every domestic trip contributes to a much broader tourism community,” says Nell.

As South Africans continue to navigate rising costs, the idea of luxury may simply be changing. It can be the freedom to switch off, spend time with loved ones, discover somewhere new, or simply enjoy a few days without rushing.

And sometimes, the escape that feels most luxurious is the one that does not require going very far.