DJ Ready D is running for mayor of Cape Town in the 2026 local elections

Hip-hop artist Ready D has revealed the emotional story behind his decision to enter politics.

South African hip-hop pioneer Deon “DJ Ready D” Daniels has revealed the deeply personal story behind his decision to enter Cape Town’s mayoral race.

The veteran DJ and broadcaster recently announced that he has made himself available as a potential mayoral candidate for the People’s Movement for Change (PMC), ahead of the 4 November 2026 local government elections.

But his decision to enter politics has also forced him to confront painful parts of his family’s past.

Taking to social media, Ready D opened up about an emotional moment while sharing his story and explaining why he had decided to enter the political arena.

“I BROKE DOWN INTO TEARS LAST NIGHT,” he wrote.

Ready D explained that he had been sharing part of his personal story to provide context for his decision to make himself available as a potential mayoral candidate and join the PMC.

“As I shared part of my story to provide context for my decision to make myself available as a potential mayoral candidate and join the People’s Movement for Change (PMC), the weight of my family’s history became overwhelming,” he wrote.

His family’s District Six history

The DJ then revealed that his family had been forcibly removed from District Six, a painful part of South Africa’s history that he says he is still processing.

“A sequence of events happened within proximity before our family was forcibly removed from District Six, a story I am still processing and one that represents the experiences of thousands of South Africans,” Ready D wrote.

His comments add a deeply personal dimension to his political ambitions, connecting his family’s experience with the broader history of forced removals and communities affected by apartheid. Ready D also paid tribute to those who supported him during the emotional moment.

“I want to sincerely thank my wife for standing beside me in that emotional moment, and everyone in the room for the incredible support and compassion they showed me,” he wrote.

‘We have a lot of healing to do’

A reminder that the issues he hopes to address through politics go far beyond elections and government positions.

“Last night reminded me that we have a lot of healing to do,” he said. He made it clear that his decision is rooted in a broader vision for communities, particularly young people.

“My journey is not just about politics. It is about people, safety, emotional and mental wellbeing, opportunity and especially creating better possibilities for our young people,” Ready D wrote.

From hip-hop to politics

Ready D is a founding member of the influential Cape Town hip-hop group Prophets of da City and has built a decades-long career in broadcasting and entertainment.

His experience in the creative industries is also reflected in his campaign priorities, which include creating opportunities for young people and small businesses.

He wants to use his understanding of the creative economy to help create more opportunities while tackling inequality and advocating for practical, grassroots-driven solutions. As the political race heats up, Ready D appears determined to approach the next chapter of his career differently.

“Now, we work towards serving with intent,” he concluded.