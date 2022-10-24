Vivari Hotel and Spa: Rise of medical tourism at your doorstep

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It may feel like Joburg is finally meeting the needs of its habitants to stay in the city of gold throughout the year with numerous top-class accommodation establishments blossoming in every corner.

More and more people are looking to stay and visit hotels or Airbnb’s near them that will meet their needs of accessibility, amenities such as spas, family centred, weddings, a conference centre, a restaurant and much more.

Vivari Hotel and Spa situated in Featherbrooke, Krugersdorp in Johannesburg, caters for everything above and more.

Vivari Hotel and Spa

It’s 100% black and largely female-owned and created by a renowned and award-winning female doctor in the speciality of aesthetic medicine Dr Anushka Reddy.

The hotel size is deceiving when you walk in, it seems smaller in size, but after walking through the tranquillity, the property is huge.

During the walkabout with Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu in attendance during the grand launch, the main theme of the hotel is a sense of escape in the heart of Joburg. The sounds of nature, lots of greenery, the pecan trees and exterior design that is inviting to match its world-class facilities were quite evident not just the continent’s standards.

Opening Vivari Hotel and Spa was eight years in the making. The hotel name is a Sanskrit word loosely translated means “uncovered”.

Dr Anushka Reddy and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Reddy said she was disheartened that South Africa wasn’t the first choice for people who sought privacy for their medical procedures. The hotel and spa is not only a great tourist location, but nearby is the Cradle of Humankind, about 15 minutes away from Lanseria airport, 40 minutes from Sandton and Pretoria, and 45 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport.

Medical tourism

Reddy said the location to have her establishment in the West Rand was because many people didn’t see it as a destination for medical tourism. As her field is in aesthetic medicine, she was “astounded” that there was no medical tourism in the country.

“It concerned me because South Africa has the best medical infrastructure in the continent and more importantly the best doctors. The concept was born to incorporate a hospital into a hotel that would perform medical procedures.”

Reddy claimed a place like this hasn’t been done before and the idea would prosper or fail.

Dr Anushka Reddy owner of Vivar Hotel and Spa. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

She shared her concept with the Department of Health who were sold on the idea, believing it would bring job creation and help tourism.

Apart from the state-of-the-art aesthetic hospital, the hotel and spa in the property are seamlessly incorporated. There are 48 hotel rooms and three suites spread across the property.

The spa rooms are spacious, and modern with natural tones that give off the epitome of privacy with nature at your doorstep. The spa offers treatments such as signature rituals brand treatments which include Bellabaci massage, Thalgo Body, Exuviance facials and so much more.

Vivari Hotel and Spa. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The hotel was built in partnership with the Mantis Hotel Group acquired by Accor Group and their mandate was to implement a five-star hotel something they hope guests will see.

Sisulu on the night made a few promises, such as having Vivari Hotel and Spa as their first front cover for their tourism magazine something to attract large numbers, which won’t be too difficult because of the impressive facilities and offerings.