Where the in-crowd now goes

Uruguay’s answer to Saint-Tropez or Monaco.

HIDDEN TREASURE. People visit Playa Vik in José Ignacio in eastern Uruguay, an area where cows outnumber residents. Picture: AFP

In a seaside village in eastern Uruguay, well-heeled tourists saunter through a crowded art fair sipping crisp local rose wine as they marvel at the area’s burgeoning creative scene.

Between seemingly endless golden Atlantic beaches and undulating grasslands, this remote corner of South America has become an unlikely hub for art, culture and gastronomy.

Here in the bucolic countryside is Uruguay’s leading contemporary art museum, galleries, film and photography festivals.

And last week, the village of Jose Ignacio hosted the 10th edition of the Este Arte international art fair.

“When we started, most of the people that I talked to thought: ‘In Uruguay you cannot do that. We are not like Argentina or Brazil. There will not be enough buyers’,” said Uruguayan art curator Laura Bardier.

One of the smallest countries in South America, Uruguay is home to three times as many cows as people, and half of its population of 3.5 million lives in the capital, Montevideo, a three-hour drive from Jose Ignacio.

Nevertheless, Este Arte receives thousands of visitors each year, including amateurs and major art collectors.

TAKING IT IN. A visitor enjoys an exhibition at the Atchugarry Museum of Contempoary Art. Picture: AFP

ALSO READ: Top trending Asian travel destinations for 2024

Art work

Artworks fetch prices ranging from $300 (about R5 700) to $2.5 million apiece. Most cost $20 000 to $50 000.

Visiting for the first time from New York, neurosurgeon Rafael Ortiz and his paediatric dentist wife Emille Agait snapped up a painting for their home in the Hamptons – a seasonal hotspot to which Jose Ignacio is sometimes compared. Agait said she can’t wait to tell her art collector friends about the town.

“It’s understated, relaxed, but chic and fun. Everybody is beautiful,” she gushed.

For decades, Uruguay’s eastern city of Punta del Este has been the favoured summer location for South America’s elite.

Its frenetic nightlife and seafront highrises draw comparisons to Miami or Monte Carlo. However, in recent years, those seeking a more under-the-radar sophistication have fled to sleepy villages further east.

Jose Ignacio now boasts eyewateringly expensive properties in a town made up of a few dirt roads, with excellent restaurants and vineyards nearby.

CONNOISSEUR. A visitor from Spain takes snapshots at the Blanco Mora Gallery during the Este Arte exhibition at Vik Pavilion. Pictures: AFP

Tourists attraction

James Turrell’s Skyspace experience Ta Khut is a wonder. owner Renos Xippas. Up until a decade ago, the region was “an art desert”.

He said people flocked to live in the Uruguayan countryside during the Covid pandemic, seeking out its relative tranquillity.

This helped fuel an art boom he describes as revival of “a very long tradition” that died out during the country’s 1973 to 1985 dictatorship. “Uruguayans are very cultivated people and very cool,” he said of what has become one of Latin America’s most politically and economically stable countries.

“There has been a sort of revolution,” said Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry, 69, covered in dust from the marble he is shaping.

“This space has been the epicentre.” Atchugarry in 2022 opened Uruguay’s leading contemporary art museum, Maca, further west of Jose Ignacio: a massive ship-like structure surrounded by a 40-hectare sculpture park in the middle of nowhere. He describes the area as a sort of Uruguayan Cote d’Azur, attracting a public with “a very high purchasing power and a cultural interest in art”.

He and other artists also wax lyrical about its inspirational energy. “What attracted me was the light, the space, the nothingness and the quiet. I think it’s the perfect place to create,” said American photographer Heidi Lender, who lives even deeper in the countryside in Pueblo Garzon, a tiny former railway town 35 kilometres north of Jose Ignacio.

Here she runs a nonprofit, Campo, which hosts residencies for artists from around the world.

NATURE CHILD. US artist Heidi Lender in Pueblo Garzón. Picture: AFP

With less than 200 permanent residents, Garzon is now home to a handful of galleries and a restaurant run by fire-obsessed Argentine chef Francis Mallman, who featured on Netflix’s Chef ’s Table. But, some, like Austrian art collector Robert Kofler who moved to Jose Ignacio, are concerned that developers will ruin their slice of paradise.

Kofler owns a boutique hotel where he has built an art installation he says helped put Jose Ignacio “on the world map”.

He convinced American artist James Turrell to bring to the village one of his Skyspaces, a dome of pure white marble through which visitors observe the sky at twilight while artificial light twists the perception of its colours.

Kofler says he is constantly fighting off attempts to build beach clubs or high-rises.

“What brings people to fly 12 to 14 hours to come here? It’s this beauty and energy and this quietness and slowness. It’s getting away from what you know in SaintTropez or Monaco or Malibu. “That’s why it’s so important to preserve that.” – AFP

NOW READ: Planning your next holiday? Check out these 5 dreamy cruise destinations