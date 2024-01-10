Planning your next holiday? Check out these 5 dreamy cruise destinations

Cruising is the perfect holiday as it offers the opportunity to wake up in a new location every day while only having to unpack once.

While relaxing on a white sandy beach with a cocktail in hand, or exploring the museums of France has its place, there’s something magical about going on a cruise.

Instead of waking up in the same city every morning for 10 days, when you go on a cruise, you often wake up in a different countries every morning – a dream holiday for the adventurous traveller.

Kevin Bubolz, Vice President & Managing Director Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) at Norwegian Cruise Line, weighs in with the leading 2024 cruise destinations.

ALSO SEE: 2024 public holidays hack: How to turn your 15 days annual leave into 40!

5 top cruise destinations you won’t want to miss in 2024

Thailand

Famous for its beaches and Buddhist temples, Thailand is a treat for every type of traveller. It’s a great choice both if you’re keen to ‘fly and flop’ (or, in this case, ‘sail and suntan’) or get to know a brand-new culture. There’s no shortage of colourful festivals for the social butterflies, and the foodies can eat their fill of Thai cuisine, celebrated for its perfectly balanced flavours.

Barcelona

Barcelona is bursting with incredible attractions, including the historic Gothic Quarter (a must-see for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts) and Gaudí’s architectural marvels, standing tall amidst bustling markets that generously waft Catalonia’s mouthwatering flavours through the pulsating city’s streets.

“Barcelona is an anticipated port city and final destination in NCL’s Namibia, Cape Verde, Angola & Ivory Coast cruise, setting sail in March 2024. The cruise departs from Cape Town and spans 21 days, promising a mix of special shore excursions and plenty of excitement aboard Norwegian Dawn,” comments Bubolz.

Southern Caribbean

There’s a reason why the Caribbean tops the ‘most sought-after’ cruise lists every year. Think palm-fringed beaches, warm weather all year round, water sports galore, colourful carnivals, rum tastings, and more. It’s possible to cruise the Southern, Eastern, and Western stretches of the Caribbean, each with its own unique appeal – and it’s impossible to go wrong..

“Cruises in the Southern Caribbean may have more extensive itineraries, often including lesser-known islands and less crowded ports. These itineraries are popular amongst travellers seeking a quieter and more off-the-beaten-path experience,” he says.

Vietnam

A trendy port city in many Asian cruise itineraries, Vietnam offers stunning scenery, from rice terraces in Sapa to dramatic limestone karsts in Halong Bay. Other exciting attractions include visiting a floating market, where vendors sell their goods from boats on the waterways, and sampling a cup of classic Viennese coffee (finished off with a splash of condensed milk) from a streetside stall.

Alaska

Alaska is a once-in-a-lifetime cruise destination for South Africans and a nature-packed wonderland. Cruise through icy fjords, where glaciers carve into the ocean and humpback whales breach the surface. Visit the rugged Denali National Park or witness the northern lights in Fairbanks. From the indigenous cultures of the Tlingit and Haida tribes to the gold rush tales of Skagway, there’ll never be a dull moment when visiting The Last Frontier.

“The peak season for Alaska cruises is from May to September, with most cruise ships departing from Seattle, Vancouver, Seward, and Anchorage. With one-stop flights available on various respected airlines, air accessibility for South Africans heading to Vancouver is fantastic. However, when investigating cruise and flight logistics, anyone travelling on a South African passport must note that a cruise to Alaska requires two visas,” concludes Bubolzc.

NOW READ: 4 popular tourist destinations implementing price hikes in 2024