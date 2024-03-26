Get an authentic opinion for auction

Strauss & Co offers free and confidential valuations of artworks and in person or online, with no obligation to consign for sale.

The art world can sometimes feel daunting, with its complex terminology, indecipherable “artspeak” and sensational headlines about paintings fetching millions of rands.

For those who have assembled a cherished collection or inherited a family heirloom, the question of valuing these prized possessions can be particularly overwhelming.

How does one determine the value of one’s artworks and ensure they are adequately insured or sold at the best possible price? Wilhelm van Rensburg, senior art specialist at Strauss & Co, says: “Some collectors approach us for an accurate appraisal of their art collection for insurance purposes. Others seek to achieve the best possible price by selling their items at auction. And, occasionally, individuals are simply curious about the origins and value of an artwork, even if they have no intention of ever parting with it.”

The auction company offers free and confidential valuations of artworks and decorative art objects in person or online, with no obligation to consign for sale. With a team of specialists who are experts in their respective fields, the company also taps into a vast network of conservators, academics and technical experts, locally and internationally.

This collaborative approach enables them to accurately assess the value of an item and uncover its provenance. Provenance is important because it establishes the chain of ownership back to its creation. It considers for whom the piece was commissioned and whether it has featured in any important art exhibitions.

Art validators use provenance to establish the authenticity and value of an artwork. Van Rensburg highlights the various valuation methods available at Strauss & Co: “Some of our clients prefer the convenience of a digital valuation that can be completed through our website, while others enjoy the personal contact of a face-to-face interaction with one of our specialists.”

Ways to have your artworks valued

Submit your art online: Visit the Strauss & Co website at www.straussart.co.za and fill out the online valuation form. Upload clear images of the artwork and submit the form.

Send an e-mail: A message to jhb@straussart.co.za or ct@straussart.co.za should include measurements and images of the item for a valuation.

Book an in-person appointment: If you prefer a personal consultation, you can schedule one with a Strauss & Co specialists at their offices in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Attend a valuation day: The company regularly hosts valuation days. Bring your artwork or collectible, and a specialist will provide an auction estimate.

There is a valuation day in Pretoria: 9am to 4pm on Tuesday. Van Wouw House, 299 Clark Street, Brooklyn Contact: danel@straussart.co.za.

For large collections, deceased estates or high-value items, the company’s art specialists will conduct house visits.

To arrange a visit contact: Johannesburg: Tel: 011-728- 8246 or e-mail: jhb@straussart.co.za.

Cape Town Office: Tel: 021-683-6560 or e-mail: ct@straussart.co.za.

When submitting artwork for valuation take clear, focused photos from all angles. Include images of the artist’s signature, if visible, as well as any numbers or labels. It is important to include photographs of the back of the artwork.

Any information you can provide will assist in assigning a value to your artwork, like when and how you obtained it.

Do you still have the purchase receipt or invoice? Has the artwork appeared in a newspaper article or a book about the artist? Do you have any information about its exhibition history? The experts will need all the documentation.

