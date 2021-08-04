Benfica begin bid for Champions League group berth

Phumelela

Former European Cup giants Benfica begin their bid for a place in the group phase of the Champions League with a tricky game in Russia against Spartak Moscow in the third preliminary round tie tonight.



SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Wednesday 4 August

S10 V2



M1 Maccabi Netanya vs Hapoel Jerusalem: Netanya have won four of their previous five clashes with Hapoel Jerusalem but lost their last meeting.



M2 Spartak Moscow vs Benfica: Spartak have started the new season in Russia with one win and one defeat. This is Benfica’s first official game of the new season.



M3 Beitar Jerusalem vs Maccabi Petah Tikva: Beitar Jerusalem have won one of their past five home clashes against Maccabi Petah Tikva.



M4 Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw: Croatia’s Dinamo have already come through two rounds of Champions League preliminaries, beating the champions of Iceland and Cyprus. Legia won home and away against the champions of Norway and Estonia.



M5 Ferencvaros vs Slavia Prague: Ferencvaros opened the defence of their Hungarian league title with a surprise home defeat on Saturday. Slavia enter the Champions League in the third preliminary round as Czech champions.



M6 Valur Reykjavik vs KR Reykjavik: Valur top the league in Iceland five points ahead of third placed KR. Valur won 3-2 at KR in their last clash in mid-May.



M7 Atletico Goianiense vs Athletico Paranaense: Atletico Goianiense have won only one of their previous seven matches. Paranaense were 2-1 winners over Goianiense in the first leg of this Copa do Brasil tie.



M8 Hartford Athletic vs The Miami FC: Hartford have won one of their last three matches. Miami have won four of their last six games.



M9 New England vs Nashville SC: New England have won four in a row to top the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer. Nashville are on an eight match unbeaten run.



M10 Columbus Crew vs D. C. United: DC United are 37-34 ahead in the win count of past matches between these two clubs. There have also been 11 draws in 82 past encounters.



Suggested permutation:



R16.00 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1