Sundowns continue bid to finish season unbeaten

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 14 May

S10 V2

Mamelodi Sundowns continue their bid to become the first side to complete a South African league season unbeaten.

They have a catch-up game tonight at Royal AM in Maritzburg, having edged out the same side 1-0 with a late Peter Shalulile goal on Saturday. After tonight, Sundowns will have three more games to navigate in their record-breaking quest.

The clash shares headline billing in tonight’s TAB Soccer 10 pool with the match in London between Spurs and Manchester City, who have two games between them and a fourth successive English Premier League title.

City must win both to be sure of clinching the title and Spurs are likely to prove no pushover, having twice beaten their rivals in their last three London encounters. More details at http://www.soccer6.co.za



Match-by-match preview of Soccer 10 Tuesday 14 May S10 V2:

M1 Orebro vs Degerfors IF: Both clubs have won two of their last five matches at the start of the new Swedish second division season.



M2 Osasuna vs Real Mallorca: Osasuna have collected a single point from their last five LaLiga outings. Mallorca’s weekend win over Las Palmas ended a run of six matches without success.



M3 Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns: A second meeting between the two in a matter of days after Sundowns won with a late goal in Pretoria on Saturday.



M4 Grasshoppers Zurich vs Yverdon Sport: The visitors were 3-2 winners at home when they met Grasshoppers last month.



M5 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Tottenham must win to keep alive their remote chances of playing in the Champions League next season. City have stayed in London after thumping Fulham 4-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.



M6 Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Alaves have won twice in 12 past visits to the Santiago Bernabeu, losing the other 10.



M7 Girona vs Villarreal: Girona have lost five of six previous home games against Villarreal, but must win this one to keep their hopes of finishing second to Real Madrid in LaLiga.



M8 Vila Nova vs Novorizontino: Both clubs have six points from their first four games of the new Serie B season in Brazil and one win apiece in their head-to-head count.



M9 Avai vs CRB: Avai beat Coritiba 1-0 at home on Saturday to record their first win of the new Brazilian second division campaign. CRB have two wins and two draws from their last four outings.



M10 Botafogo Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense: Chapecoense beat Botafogo home and away in the Brazilian second division last season.



Suggested R32 permutation: 1,2 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 2,3