Home advantage puts Leeds in the driving seat

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 16 May



S10 V2

The battle for a place in the English Premier League next season resumes at Elland Road on Thursday night, when Leeds United host Norwich City in the second leg of their English Championship promotion playoff semifinal.



A goalless draw at Norwich last Sunday puts Leeds in the driving seat at home, but they imploded at just the wrong time at the end of the regular season and missed out on automatic promotion.



Leeds were relegated last season and are aiming to bounce back after a single campaign in the second tier.



You can bet on the game in tonight’s TAB Soccer 10, which also includes Spanish LaLiga clashes and a potential title decider in the Swiss Super League. The match-by-match preview is below and you can see tonight’s other pools at soccer6.co.za



M1 Kalmar FF vs IFK Norrkoping: Kalmar have been beaten in six of their first eight matches of the new season in Sweden. Norrkoping conceded eight goals in losing their last two outings.



M2 Malmo FF vs GAIS Goteborg: Champions Malmo are unbeaten in eight previous home games against newly promoted GAIS with six wins and two draws.



M3 IK Sirius vs IFK Goteborg: Sirius won home and away when the two Swedish clubs met in the league last season.



M4 Las Palmas vs Real Betis: A run of eight successive losses has plunged Las Palmas down the LaLiga standings and they could yet be relegated. Betis are uneaten in their last five matches.



M5 FC Copenhagen vs FC Midtjylland: FCK and Midtjylland are tied at the top of the table in Denmark, although FCK have a significantly better goal difference with three rounds of the title race left.



M6 FC Lugano vs FC Winterthur: One loss in their last 13 games has Lugano in second spot in the Swiss standings in contrast to Winterthur, who have lost four in a row.



M7 Young Boys Berne vs St. Gallen: Young Boys lost to second-placed Lugano at home at the weekend, but a win here will effectively secure them the Swiss title for a sixth time in the last seven years.



M8 Leeds United vs Norwich City: A goalless draw in Sunday’s first leg gives Leeds the advantage in this English Championship promotion playoff semi-final.



M9 Real Sociedad vs Valencia: Sociedad have won only one of their last six home games against Valencia.



M10 Deportivo Riestra vs Newells Old Boys: This Copa Argentina tie is the first meeting between the two clubs. Deportivo are newly promoted to the top flight.



Suggested R64 permutation: 1,2 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3