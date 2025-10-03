A booking code to use for the weekend’s Premier League action

Chelsea v Liverpool should be a cracker.

It’s likely to be a very interesting game week, with few Premiership clubs feeling particularly comfortable about their position on the log at this early stage of the season.

They’ll all be striving for results that let them to go into next fortnight’s international break in a positive frame of mind.

The pick of the matchups is Saturday’s Chelsea (2.95) versus Liverpool (2.26), pitting the traditional Premier League giants against each other against a backdrop of recent roller-coaster fortunes.

Chelsea, who had upward momentum after a good 2024/25 campaign, have stumbled in their last two games which has sparked crazy speculation about manager Enzo Maresca getting the sack.

Reigning champions Liverpool looked imperious in their first few games of the term but came crashing down to earth last week with defeat to Crystal Palace.

Both teams will be keen to steady the ship. A prediction of over 2.5 total goals (1.52) – and maybe more – seems fair value with two potent strike forces in operation.

Is Arsenal (1.21) versus West Ham (14.00) as one-sided as the odds suggest?

Maybe not, with the visitors possibly getting a “new manager bounce” from Nuno Esposito Santo. But Arsenal do look the most composed and confident team in the league at the moment and cannot realistically be opposed.

Brentford (4.80) versus Manchester City (1.65) might be a tempting fixture for underdog backers – as might the Manchester United (1.52) and Sunderland (6.00) clash.

Man U are still dogged by inconsistency and sit 14th in the table, while the newly promoted Geordies have had a dream run into 5th place.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.