A feast of rugby for the fans

The reigning world champions are in action, but so are Australia and New Zealand.

It’s a bumper Saturday for fans of rugby union, with not only the Springboks in action in the evening, but the All Blacks, Australia, the British and Irish Lions and the Junior Boks are also all playing during the day.

Kicking things off early Saturday (9.05am) is the third Test between New Zealand and France, with the hosts having already sewn up the series, having won both the first and second Tests.

They meet in Hamilton on Saturday, with France strengthened after last week, while New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has selected a number of fringe players for the match.

The home team are still big favourites, at 1.09 for the win, according to Betway. France are at 8.80, while a draw is at 45.00.

At midday Australia host the British and Irish Lions in the first Test in Brisbane, with the visitors the favourites. They’re at 1.20 to win, while the Wallabies are at 4.30. A draw is at 28.00.

South Africa are in action at 5.10pm, against tier two Georgia in Mbombela and at 1.00 to win. Georgia pulling off a shock win are at 25.00, while a draw is at 80.00.

Later Saturday, Argentina host Uruguay at 9.40pm, with the hosts at 1.00 for the win. Uruguay are at 25.00 for the win, while a draw is at 90.00.

At 11pm, the USA face England without their Lions stars, but remain the favourites. They’re at 1.00 for the in, while a surprise victory by the USA is at 26.00. A draw is at 80.00.

At the World Rugby U20 Championship, the Junior Springboks take on their New Zealand counterparts in the final, in Italy, at 8.30pm. South Africa, after a very good tournament, are slight favourites at 1.51 for the win; New Zealand are at 2.55, while a draw is 22.00.

