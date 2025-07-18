Junior Boks’ ‘hunger and aggression’ an inspiration for the Boks, says Kolisi

The world champions have been impressed by the playing style of their junior counterparts ahead of the U20 Championship final against New Zealand.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says the Junior Boks have been setting a standard at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy for the senior team to aspire towards.

The Junior Boks are up against fierce rivals, the Junior All Blacks, in the final of the competition in Rovigo on Saturday night, which is their third final appearance and first since 2014, while they will be hoping to emulate their only win which came on home soil in 2012.

Ahead of the Boks’ one-off Test against Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday, Kolisi backed their junior counterparts to the hilt, praising their thrilling attacking playing style that has powered them to the trophy match.

“We are so proud of them. They have shown us the standard. Coach Rassie (Erasmus) used them as an example, with the hunger that they have and how aggressive they are. And how in their last game (semifinal against Argentina) they took every opportunity that was on offer,” said Kolisi.

“That’s what they are going to need (against New Zealand U20). I also love how you can’t single any player out. They are all doing their role and it is really beautiful to see.

“They all struggled in the games they played (in the U20 Rugby Championship) in Gqeberha (a few months ago). The way they have come back has been inspiring and has set the tone for us, because they play the same gameplan as us. So we wish them everything of the best and we will be supporting them tomorrow (Saturday).”

Impact on SA

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also praised the junior side, hailing the impact they are having on South Africa.

“We haven’t been missing their games. We have been following them closely and they have been making our country very proud. You can see the way they are playing, they understand what it means, and that it isn’t only about them,” said Stick.

“I know they are playing away in Italy, but the way they are fighting is fantastic. I like the cohesion in their team, you can see they are in a good space, and every player has performed when they have gotten an opportunity.

“For those youngsters, I know one thing for sure. Playing a Rugby World Cup final, even at junior level, does change your life. It opens many channels and opportunities. So we wish them all the best, we are 100% behind them and we will definitely be watching tomorrow.”