A feast of rugby on the menu this Saturday

Besides Rugby Championship action, there is also the Women's Rugby World Cup on the go, while the Currie Cup continues.

There’s plenty of rugby action all over the world for punters to keep an eye on this weekend and in the coming weeks.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicked off on Friday with hosts, and tournament favourites, England easily beating the USA, while South Africa play their opening game, against Brazil, on Sunday in Northampton.

On Saturday though, local fans will be watching the Springboks in action against the Wallabies in Cape Town in the second Rugby Championship match of the competition for these teams, while in Buenos Aires later in the day, Argentina host New Zealand.

There is also a Currie Cup game on Saturday, between the Cheetahs and Lions in Bloemfontein, with another on Sunday, when the Bulls entertain Griquas.

In Cape Town, South Africa are 1.12 to win their Rugby Championship Test, according to Betway, while the Wallabies, despite their win in Joburg last weekend, are at 4.80 to win. A draw is at 35.00.

New Zealand, following their convincing win last week, are at 1.20 to win again this Saturday; Argentina are at 3.70. A draw is at 30.00.

