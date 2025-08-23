Wallabies: Loose forward battle still tough without Siya and Pieter-Steph

The Wallabies believe Franco Mostert and Jean-Luc du Preez will prove to be a handful alongside Marco van Staden.

The Wallabies have backed the Springboks’ replacements for captain Siya Kolisi and World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit to maintain the same standard in the second Test.

South Africa and Australia face off in the Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm), with each side making changes to their loose forwards following injuries sustained in the first Test at Ellis Park, where the Wallabies won 38–22.

Australia have brought in back-to-back John Eales medallist Rob Valetini for injured captain Harry Wilson at eighthman. He is backed up at flank by Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight, who earned man of the match in Joburg and starts for the first time as captain.

Nick Champion de Crespigny will play his second Test from the bench.

Depth ‘second to none’

The Springboks have retained Marco van Staden at openside flanker while Franco Mostert (blindside) and Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8) fill in for Du Toit and Kolisi. It will be Du Preez’s first Test start in seven years. Kwagga Smith plays from the bench while Jasper Wiese is still banned.

Valetini joked that he wasn’t too upset about missing the chance to face the injured Springbok duo. Then he clarified that their replacements are still world-class.

“You obviously want to go against quality back rows,” the No 8 said. “But the depth they have in the back row is second to none. So we know the back row they have this week will be just as tough as Siya and Pieter-Steph. Looking forward to the battle.”

McReight, who won two turnovers at the breakdown and made the leading number of tackles last week (21), stated his own excitement.

“Franco has played a lot of football, Jean also has been there and been quality,” McReight said. “It’s going to be a great battle. It’s typically some of the most competitive on the field, the loose trio battle.

“They’ll be pretty physical, and ball carry dominant, trying to win the gain line both sides of the ball.”

Wallabies captain on the art of the steal

On a personal note, McReight said he felt honoured to be named the 91st Test captain. He said he had also grown as a player, and especially in jackalling, since making his debut in 2020.

“When I first started, it was a lot about just going to try smash every ruck, and then you tend to realise you are getting smoked a lot off the ball. Your engine is overworking. You are not using your energy in the places you should.

“Over the years I’ve been able to develop pictures in my mind, working with some great coaches and some other great poachers, and seeing what they see and trying to use that in my own game. I think it’s about picking and choosing.”

He said he would do whatever he could close to the Wallabies try line. Otherwise, he had to use his discretion if his side had not had a strong carry.

“Choosing when they are isolated, when there are no cleaners around the ball or it’s a dominant tackle from us. Other times I am more worried about being in the defensive line and helping the men on the inside and outside of me.”