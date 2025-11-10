A vision of goals galore nets punter a cool R117,324

Multi Bet covered 10 games.

You’ve heard of stars in your eyes, but what about goals?

One Betway customer was bullish about lots of goals being scored in European football at the weekend – and acted on it. He or she collected a cool R117,324 for predicting that “Over” 2.5 goals in total would be scored in each of 10 top-division league matches across various countries.

The individual wagered R850 on combined odds of 118.99 over the 10 games.

Of course, 2.5 goals means at least three goals, roughly the average tally in an elite-level game – so “Over” was clearly a punt on goals galore.

Odds on the 10 games ranged between 1.35 and 1.97 – making up the 118.99 of the Betway Multi Bet.\

Results of the matches selected:

Utrecht 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1

Atalanta 0 Sassuolo 3

Brentford 3 Newcastle United 1

Aston Villa 4 Bournemouth 0

Freiburg 2 St Pauli 1

AZ Alkmaar 1 PSV Eindhoven 5

Manchester City 3 Liverpool 0

Stuttgart 3 Augsburg 2

Olympique Lyon 2 Paris St Germain 3

Celta Vigo 2 Barcelona 4

Another punter also saw narrow focus on a particular bet type pay off.

She or he bet on no sendings off in a whopping 30 games across the European leagues – and collected R29,075.

The outlay was R150 on accumulator odds of 190.51.

Imagine predicting good behaviour from about 700 footballers over one weekend! Not to mention uncommon patience from 30 referees.

Perhaps those odds should have been a bit longer!