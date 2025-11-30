Betway Best Bets

All eyes on Piastri and Norris in Qatar

Who's going to come out on top in the second last race of the season?

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri of the McLaren Formula 1 team in Qatar on Saturday. Picture: Ahmad AlShehab/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri will start in pole position for the penultimate round of the Formula One season at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, with Lando Norris aiming to wrap up his maiden world title.

Piastri had cut Norris’s lead in the championship to 22 points by winning the sprint race earlier in the day, and is also the favourite to win the main race later Sunday.

Betway have Piastri at 1.57 to win, ahead of Norris, 3.25, and Max Verstappen, 3.50.

Verstappen is the only other driver who could win the title qualified in third place. The defending champion is 25 points behind Norris.

George Russell was fourth in qualifying.

There are of course a multitude of options for punters, among them winning constructor on the day, with McLaren at 1.14, followed by Red Bull Racing, at 5.95.

The car predicted to set the fastest lap is also a McLaren at 1.50, followed by a Red Bull at 3.50.

Some of the other more interesting betting options include “Will there be a safety car period during the race?” and “First driver to make a pitstop”.

Also, “Fastest team pitstop” as well as “Number of race leaders” are also options.

It all makes for a thrilling day’s racing in Qatar.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

