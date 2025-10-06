All tennis eyes focused on the action in China

There's big tennis taking place in China this week, with the men and women in action in Shanghai and Wuhan respectively.

The four Grand Slams are done for 2025, but there is still plenty of tennis action happening all around the globe and for those who follow the action closely and are keen to take the odd punt, there’s plenty on offer.

The biggest thing happening right now is the ATP Shanghai Masters and with Jannik Sinner being forced to retire due to cramp on Sunday the draw is wide open.

Novak Djokovic, for one, is in action on Tuesday, against Jaume Munar, while there are matches still today as well to bet on, with the action going deep into the week.

The WTA Wuhan Open is also on the go in China, with a number of the top women’s players in action there, with Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova, fresh off a tournament victory on Sunday, on court Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

There are a number of other tournaments taking place as well, mostly in Europe and Asia, among them the tough Challenger tournaments in France, Greece, Spain and also in Colombia.

