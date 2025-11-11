Betway Best Bets

ATP Finals promises to dish up some excellent tennis

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

11 November 2025

Novak Djokovic has unfortunately pulled out of the season-ending tournament because of a shoulder injury.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner of Italy is among the favourites to win this week’s ATP Finals in his home country. Picture: Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

The ATP Finals are currently on the go in Turin, Italy and with Novak Djokovic having withdrawn due to a shoulder injury, the door is open for perhaps more Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner magic.

The world’s top eight players are facing off, with the final set for Sunday.

Lorenzo Musetti has taken Djokovic’s place in the finals.

On Sunday Alexander Zverev beat Ben Shelton and Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur. In Monday’s action, Sinner then got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz beat Musetti.

The action continues on Tuesday with Alcaraz (1.17) up against Fritz (4.40) and Musetti (3.10) against De Minaur (1.32).

On Wednesday Shelton will take on Auger-Aliassime and Sinner will clash with Zverev.

There are a number of betting options available to punters, including set winners and total games won. Predicting the correct score is a lucrative offer as well.

Keep an eye on the Betway site for all the information you need.

Tennis

Tennis

