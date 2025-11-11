ATP Finals promises to dish up some excellent tennis

Novak Djokovic has unfortunately pulled out of the season-ending tournament because of a shoulder injury.

The ATP Finals are currently on the go in Turin, Italy and with Novak Djokovic having withdrawn due to a shoulder injury, the door is open for perhaps more Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner magic.

The world’s top eight players are facing off, with the final set for Sunday.

Lorenzo Musetti has taken Djokovic’s place in the finals.

On Sunday Alexander Zverev beat Ben Shelton and Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur. In Monday’s action, Sinner then got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz beat Musetti.

The action continues on Tuesday with Alcaraz (1.17) up against Fritz (4.40) and Musetti (3.10) against De Minaur (1.32).

On Wednesday Shelton will take on Auger-Aliassime and Sinner will clash with Zverev.

