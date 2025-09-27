And they’re off! … in the football manager sack race

Graham Potter hot favourite for the boot.

One thing is certain as a football manager or coach: you will get sacked.

It takes a certain type of mentality to choose to be a football boss. The money is good if you climb a slippery slope to the top, but there are many downsides, notably intense scrutiny and vicious, ill-informed, criticism from idiot fans. And, of course, frequent firings by team owners irrationally demanding constant success.

The European season, not two months in, has already seen a spate of high-profile sackings: Jose Mourinho by Fenerbahce in Turkey, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer by Besiktas in Turkey, Erik Ten Hag by Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and Nune Espirito Santo by Nottingham Forest in England.

As the English Premier League rolls into Gameweek 6, media is full of speculation about who’s next for the chop.

Graham Potter at West Ham is the bookies’ firm favourite, at 1.20, with four defeats in five games and his team 19th on the log. The only Potter success has been against Forest – after which aforementioned Nuno got hoofed.

Ruben Amorim was until recently the man on the guillotine, at 3.50, until a 2-1 home win over World Club Champions Chelsea last weekend. This saw him drift to 6-1 and he can ease pressure further when Man U (2.08 to win) tackle ailing Brentford (3.40) in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Next in the sack race at 9.00 is Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, with a team bottom of the league on zero points – following star striker Matheus Cunha’s departure for, ironically, Man U.

Pereira’s position might get more perilous after Wolves (6.40) play in-form Tottenham Hotspur (1.50) in Saturday’s night game.

Next in the firing line is, incredibly, Ange Postecoglou (10.00) who replaced Nuno at Forest. This is partly because the Forest owner is an unhinged individual and partly because his first few games in charge have been underwhelming.

Postecoglou might get respite from the Forest (1.86) versus Sunderland (4.40) fixture on Saturday evening.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.