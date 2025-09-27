United a good bet to beat Brentford

The Red Devils should be able to get past the struggling Bees.

Another exciting weekend of English Premier League football kicks off on Saturday with Manchester United’s visit to Brentford.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have not had the best of starts to the season, but come into this game boosted by last weekend’s 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea.

United played well from the start against the Blues at Old Trafford, though they were helped by Robert Sanchez’ rush of blood to the head that saw the Chelsea ‘keeper sent off in just the 5th minute.

They will be without midfielder Casemiro against Brentford, after he was also sent off against Chelsea, leading to a nervy second half for United.

Now Amorim’s side need to build on that three points, and have a good chance of doing that against a Brentford team who are struggling at the moment.

The Bees lost several key players in the off-season, as well as their head coach Thomas Frank, who is now in charge at Tottenham.

Keith Andrews’ side have picked up just four points from their first five games of the season.

Cameroonian striker Bryan Mbeumo, who joined United from Brentford ahead of this season, has had a good start in a Red Devils jersey and could remind the Bees of what they are missing on Saturday.

United are favourites for this game, at 2.02 according to the latest Betway odds, compared with Brentford’s 3.55, A draw is at 3.95.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a bit of an injury crisis on their hands as they welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge later on Saturday.

Star attacker Cole Palmer is out injured, while in central defence, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are all on the sidelines. It could be, indeed, that Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong are the only two fit centre backs available for head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have had a bad week of it on and off the pitch, losing to United after being beaten by Bayern Munich, and then only scraping past Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

Maresca needs a home win badly in this one and Chelsea are favourites, at 1.87 compared to Brighton’s 4.00. A draw is at 4.10.

