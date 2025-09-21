Arsenal favourites as City come to town

The Gunners could do with making a title statement.

Arsenal will hope to press home their English Premier League title credential when they host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had an impressive start to the season on the back of a summer spending spree as they bid to win a first league title in over 20 years.

The Gunners only defeat came at reigning champions Liverpool, in a close game decided by an absolute wonder-goal from Dominic Szoboszlai.

Arsenal have won their other three league matches and warmed up for this game with an impressive Uefa Champions League win at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday evening.

The main difference for Arsenal this season is that they look to have the squad depth to maintain a title challenge. The signing of Victor Gyokeres has also given them the kinda powerful striker that they perhaps have not had in recent seasons.

The Swede already has three league goals in his first four Premier League appearances. Eberechi Eze also looks a shrewd signing, as does Martin Zubimendi in midfield.

The depth Arsenal have can also be seen from Tuesday night’s win. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to grab the goals that got the Gunners three points in a tricky Champions League opener.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Napoli 2-0 at home in their first Champions League game of the season on Thursday.

Their goal-machine Erling Haaland has been in superb touch since the season kicked off, netting six times in five appearances in all competitions.

City’s general form in the Premier League, however, has been inconsistent, with convincing wins over Wolves and Manchester United balanced out by surprise defeats at home to Tottenham and away to Brighton.

Guardiola’s side will need to be far better organised defensively against Arsenal, who won this corresponding fixture 5-1 in February.

Haaland scored for City but the Gunners ran rampant, though not long after that match their title challenge faded badly.

Arsenal are favourites to beat City again on Sunday, Betway’s latest odds putting them at 1.99, compared to City’s 3.70. A draw is priced at 3.85.

Please not that all Betway Odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.