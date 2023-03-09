Arsenal get league break but have tough Lisbon test

4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 9 March



S10 V3

Arsenal take a break from the intensity of the Premier League title race and are in Portugal tonight for a tough Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United: AEK have gone further than ever before in UEFA competition. This season, West Ham became the first team to gain maximum points in a Europa Conference League group when they won all six matches.



M2 Anderlecht vs Villarreal: While this is Anderlecht’s first encounter with Villarreal, they have faced Spanish clubs in 25 previous UEFA matches with 10 wins and 12 defeats. Villarreal were the first team to secure their place in this season’s Europa Conference League round of 16.



M3 Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros: These clubs meet in the Europa League for the second successive season, the teams having also come face to face twice in the 2021/22 group stage. Both won at home.



M4 Roma vs Real Sociedad: Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season but have moved up to the Europa League. Real Sociedad were the only team to win their first five matches in this season’s Europa League.



M5 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice: History is being made as Sheriff become the first team from Moldova to take part in a UEFA club competition round of 16. Nice have won just two of their last 14 European away fixtures with nine losses.



M6 Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal: Sporting’s 27 games against English clubs have yielded 10 wins and 11 defeats. Arsenal’s win at Sporting in 2018 is their only one in seven visits to Portugal.



M7 Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise: After meeting in the group stage of the Europa League earlier this season – where there were two 1-0 away wins – these two clubs are paired in the knockout stages again.



M8 Lech Poznan vs Djurgarden: Lech Poznan had a 5-0 win in the Polish league at the weekend while Djurgarden are yet to begin the new Swedish league season and so there will be questions about their match fitness.



M9 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord Rooterdam: Ukrainian club Shakhtar are hosting this Europa League tie in Poland. Feyenoord are top of the Dutch league and on a five match winning streak.



M10 Manchester United vs Real Betis: Having disposed of Barcelona in the knockout play-offs, Manchester United face a third Spanish club in this Europa League campaign. Betis are in fifth place in the LaLiga standings.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1