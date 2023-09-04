Reading finding life in League One tougher than expected

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 4 September

S10 V3

Recently relegated Reading were expected to be among the early frontrunners in League One but are finding it tough in the third tier and are up against Cambridge United in another difficult game on Monday.

M1 Sektzia Nes Tziona vs Hapoel Umm Al-Fahm: Sektzia Nes Tziona are unbeaten at home in five past clashes with Hapoel Umm Al-Fahm, winning three.



M2 Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv vs Kafr Qasim: Bnei Yehuda were 5-3 winners when they last hosted Kafr Qassim in January.



M3 Hapoel Rishon LeZion vs Hapoel Kfar-Saba: Hapoel Rishon LeZion began the new Israeli second division season with an away win while Hapoel Kfar-Saba featured in a 3-3 home draw.



M4 FC Trollhattan vs Ljungskile SK: Trollhattan sit in second place in the Swedish third division but have won only one of six previous home games against Ljungskile.



M5 FC Ashdod vs Beitar Jerusalem: Ashdod have won twice in their past 10 home clashes with Beitar Jerusalem.



M6 Barracas Central vs Arsenal Sarandi: Barracas Central were handed a 5-1 hiding at River Plate in their last outing. Arsenal drew 0-0 at Barracas only two months ago.



M7 Cambridge United vs Reading: Reading made their last visit to Cambridge 19 years ago when they drew 2-2 but are not finding life in League One all that easy with three defeats in five games.



M8 Martigues vs Red Star: Martigues top the table in the French third division after the opening three rounds, one point ahead of second placed Red Star.



M9 Union Magdalena vs La Equidad: Four of the previous five clashes between these Colombian sides ended in draws with La Equidad winning the odd game out with 4-1 scoreline



M10 Once Caldas vs Huila: Once Caldas have a one-sided home record against Huila with 17 wins, six draws and a solitary defeat in 24 past clashes.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1