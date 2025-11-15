Sinner, Alcaraz favourites to advance to ATP Finals last meeting

It's semi-finals Saturday in Turin.

After a week of thrilling action-packed tennis in Turin we’re down to the last four and the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP Finals.

In the first match at 3.30pm, second seed Jannik Sinner will be up against surprise package Alex de Minaur, seeded seventh, while in the second semi-final at 9.30pm Carlos Alcaraz, first, will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime, eighth, who’s also somewhat of a surprise semi-finalist.

While Sinner (1.05) is the clear favourite to win against De Minaur (8.00), you just never know and the Australian has played some good tennis in the last week. Sinner is at home in Italy and will be keen to add another title to his year of success.

Alcaraz, who will end the year as the number one men’s player in the game, is favoured at 1.17 to beat the Canadian Auger-Aliassime, who’s at 4.50.

Like in the first semi-final, Alcaraz should prove too good for his opponent, but if Auger-Aliassime gets on top early and asks a few questions of Alcaraz there might be a shock result.

However, I wouldn’t bet on it … everything points to Sinner and Alcaraz advancing to another final meeting on Sunday.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.