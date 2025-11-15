Betway Best Bets

Sinner, Alcaraz favourites to advance to ATP Finals last meeting

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

15 November 2025

10:36 am

It's semi-finals Saturday in Turin.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the 2025 Year-End ATP World No 1 Trophy. Picture: Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

After a week of thrilling action-packed tennis in Turin we’re down to the last four and the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP Finals.

In the first match at 3.30pm, second seed Jannik Sinner will be up against surprise package Alex de Minaur, seeded seventh, while in the second semi-final at 9.30pm Carlos Alcaraz, first, will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime, eighth, who’s also somewhat of a surprise semi-finalist.

While Sinner (1.05) is the clear favourite to win against De Minaur (8.00), you just never know and the Australian has played some good tennis in the last week. Sinner is at home in Italy and will be keen to add another title to his year of success.

Alcaraz, who will end the year as the number one men’s player in the game, is favoured at 1.17 to beat the Canadian Auger-Aliassime, who’s at 4.50.

Like in the first semi-final, Alcaraz should prove too good for his opponent, but if Auger-Aliassime gets on top early and asks a few questions of Alcaraz there might be a shock result.

However, I wouldn’t bet on it … everything points to Sinner and Alcaraz advancing to another final meeting on Sunday.

See Betway for all your options on the semi-finals.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Tennis

