Bafana can taste that World Cup magic

Hugo Broos' side are narrow favourites to beat Nigeria.

Bafana Bafana stand on the precipice of ending almost 25 years of World Cup qualifying pain, as they prepare to take on Nigeria in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier on Tuesday at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

A victory over the Super Eagles at home would mean Bafana have one foot on that plane to the USA, Canada and Mexico. They will even be mathematically there if Benin fail to win at home to Lesotho late on Tuesday evening, with the caveat of a potential three point deduction from Fifa.

In times gone by, Nigeria would be heavy favourites to take down South Africa, even on Bafana’s home turf. But Hugo Broos has built a side that has proved a match for any team on the continent, a side that, Fifa rulings aside, has dominated Group C up to now.

Nigeria have the players, talented individuals who ply their trade across the European leagues. Even without injured striker Victor Osimhen, on paper this is a team that should have too much for Bafana. But Broos has built a side that have proved that all the star names in the world cannot beat proper team spirit.

Bafana finished a completely unexpected third at the last Africa Cup of Nations, qualified easily for the next AFCON, and have stormed through World Cup qualifying up to now. There is every reason to believe that Bafana can become the first side to make it through qualifying for a World Cup finals since Carlos Queiroz’ Bafana made it to the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

The Betway odds reflect exactly this, with Bafana slight favourites to win on Tuesday, at 2.60 to Nigeria’s 2.85, with a draw at 2.90.

What the odds also say is that this game is likely to be a nail-biter, decided by the odd goal, and by who can hold their nerve in a raucous Free State atmosphere. Bafana, however, are certainly no longer the risky bet they once were, and are well worth a punt to win on Tuesday.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.