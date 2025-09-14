Barcelona top a Sunday football feast in Europe

Pisa seek first win in Serie A in 34 years.

Plenty of football betting action is available in continental Europe on Sunday, with the all three major leagues featuring interesting encounters.

Most attention will be focused on Spain’s La Liga, with Barcelona (1.30) desperate to get into their stride in the new season, hosting Valencia (9.60).

The odds tell the story about expectations for the match at 9pm on Sunday night but, after Barca slipped on a banana peel and drew 1-1 at Real Vallecano last time out – and slipped to fifth place on the La Liga table, there will be a small element of caution.

Barcelona hammered Valencia 5-0 when they last met in February and Hans-Dieter Flick’s star-packed side should be considered a banker in Multi Bet selections. With attackers Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Fermín López hungry to find the net, the total goal tally balances out at 3.5 for Over at 1.94 and 1.84 for Under.

The game will also be closely watched throughout Europe in anticipation of Barca’s next fixture – against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

In Serie A, Rome’s two top teams are in action on Sunday – Roma (1.50) at home against Torino (7.00) and Lazio (2.02) away to Sassuolo (3.85).

In the latter encounter, the draw at 3.60 might be a wise inclusion.

Many neutral fans will be rooting for Pisa to record their first win in Italy’s top-flight for more than three decades when they take on Udinese.

The minnows caused a shock in the first round of games by drawing away at high-flying Atalanta (third in Serie A last season) and then narrowly lost at home to Roma.

The odds are 2.35 on Pisa to win and 2.70 on Udinese to win – which pundits say reflects how close the game will be. The 3.15 draw should be included if possible.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, much Sunday attention will be on the clash of St Pauli (2.15) and Augsburg (3.65).

The former has made a bright start to the campaign and are perched in eighth place on the table. The latter have a win and a loss and sit in 10th spot – a huge improvement on their dismal finish to the 2024/25 term.

St Pauli will be boosted by a home draw with powerful Dortmund and then a thrilling 2-0 away victory over bitter local rivals Hamburger SV. Their fanatical fans could lift them to new heights.

All Betway odds correct at time of publication and subject to change.