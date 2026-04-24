Barcelona must live without teen star Yamal for title run-in

"As a coach you have to manage it, you have to live with it. It's a pity that Lamine is injured now," said Flick.

With teenage star Lamine Yamal out injured for the rest of the season Barcelona visit Getafe on Saturday in La Liga looking for ways to cope without him and protect a nine-point lead on Real Madrid in the Spanish title race.

Hansi Flick’s side have a sizable advantage on their arch-rivals but with wingers Yamal and Raphinha hurt, Los Blancos believe they can turn the heat up on the Catalans.



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Barca host Madrid on May 10 in a La Liga Clasico which is a big opportunity for Alvaro Arbeloa’s team to make a late surge to claim the trophy.

Flick’s team will want to arrive on that day still maintaining their lead on Madrid as insurance against a possible defeat, something they can guarantee as a minimum with wins at Getafe and Osasuna in their next two games.

However, the stricken Yamal has been a decisive figure for his team this season, with 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions in 45 matches.

The Spain international, who hopes to return from his hamstring injury sustained against Celta Vigo on Wednesday to play at the World Cup this summer, has nine goals in his last 12 league games.

After a mixed start to the season, in which he was troubled by a groin injury, Yamal hit his stride over the past few months.

“As a coach you have to manage it, you have to live with it. It’s a pity that Lamine is injured now,” said Flick.

Brazil international Raphinha, a key figure on Barca’s left flank, is set to miss the visit to face Getafe, but might return for the trip to Osasuna on May 2.

The onus is on figures who have fallen out of favour under Flick to get Barcelona over the line in the title race.

Sweden winger Roony Bardghji has barely featured this season, playing fewer than 500 minutes in La Liga, with Yamal the clear first choice on the right flank.

The Spaniard has shown his dismay at being substituted and Flick tends to give the 18-year-old as many minutes as possible, limiting Bardghji’s chances.

Barca may have to rely on the former FC Copenhagen winger to provide some of the speed and thrust that Yamal offers, to help break down opposition defences.

On the other flank, Flick seems less keen on utilising on loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford than he was in the first half of the season, but that could change again.

In the narrow 1-0 win over Celta in midweek he opted to use central midfielder Gavi on the left, which gave his side a balance problem and a lack of width, particularly once Yamal came off hurt before half-time.

Flick said the Celta game exposed areas where the defending champions can improve during the final weeks of the season and showed them the path to follow.

“I think we can play much better, we have to play much better,” said the German coach.

“We have to play with a little more confidence, a little bit cleverer.

“This is what I’m missing today about this situation, but at the end, three points and we fought, as a team, and this is for me very important.”

Real Madrid have the chance to dial up the pressure on Barcelona first on Friday when they visit Real Betis.

Player to watch: Vedat Muriqi

Mallorca’s Kosovan target man Muriqi trails league-leading top scorer, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, by just three goals heading into the final six games of the season. Mallorca visit Alaves on Saturday in an important clash as both teams bid to avoid relegation and Muriqi will hope to add to his 21 La Liga goals.

Key stats

13 – clean sheets for Barcelona’s Joan Garcia, the highest in the division

7 – defeats for Atletico Madrid in their last eight games across all competitions

99 – fouls drawn by Elche’s Aleix Febas

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Real Betis v Real Madrid (1900)

Saturday

Alaves v Mallorca (1200), Getafe v Barcelona (1415), Valencia v Girona (1630), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Sunday

Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (1200), Real Oviedo v Elche (1415), Osasuna v Sevilla (1630), Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1900)

Monday

Espanyol v Levante (1900)