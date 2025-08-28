Betway Best Bets

Bok women set their sights on Italy at Women’s Rugby World Cup

A win for South Africa will see them into the quarter-finals for the first time.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg

Bok women’s team flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg on her way to the tryline against Brazil last Sunday. The Boks take on Italy in York on Sunday. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Rugby Championship takes a break this weekend, but that does not mean there’s not any rugby on the go, because there is plenty still happening around the world, with much of the focus on the Women’s Rugby World Cup taking place in England.

All the teams who were expected to win on matchday one last weekend picked up victories, including South Africa who beat Brazil 66-6 in their Pool D opener.

The teams are all back in action from Saturday when matchday two takes place at various grounds around England.

The South Africans, who scored 10 tries in their opener, take on Italy, who have beaten them on the two occasions they have previously met, in 2023 and last year. But with the teams ranked 11th (SA) and 12th (Italy) there shouldn’t be too much in it.

Betway also recognise the good form of the South Africans, who’re at 2.17 to win. Italy though remain the favourites at 1,67. A draw is at 25.00.

A win by South Africa will see them into the tournament quarter-finals, a first for them, no matter what happens in their final game in the pool, against France next weekend.

The teams meet in York on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Canada and Wales clash, Scotland and Fiji meet, England take on Samoa and the USA and Australia clash.

In the other Sunday games, Ireland take on Spain, New Zealand and Japan battle it out and France face Brazil.

Betway has odds on all these matches and a multitude of different options.

All odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Springbok women

