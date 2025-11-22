Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Boks tipped to make it four in a row on tour this November

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

22 November 2025

08:58 am

The Boks have struggled against Ireland in recent times, but are favourites to win on Saturday.

Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit

Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit train ahead of Saturday’s Test between the Springboks and Ireland in Dublin. Picture: Brendan Moran/Gallo Images

The Springboks might have struggled against Ireland in the recent past, including losing four of their last five matches against the team home and away, but they have been installed as the favourites to win the Test in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks go into the game on the back of wins against Japan, France and Italy this month, while Ireland have lost to New Zealand (in Chicago) and beaten the Wallabies at Aviva Stadium last weekend.

The last time the Boks won in Dublin was in 2012; they have lost their last three matches in the Irish capital.

With an out-of-sorts Wales the Boks’ next, and last, opponents on their end-of-year tour in Cardiff next weekend, this Saturday’s match in Dublin is the last of the real tough ones for the Boks in 2025. They’ll fancy their chances of beating Wales, and while they’ll be confident of also knocking over Ireland, it is expected to be a hard, tough match.

Betway though have made the Boks favourites at 1.42, while Ireland are 3.25, with a draw at 27.00.

There are a number of other big Test matches to look forward to on Saturday.

New Zealand are 1.00 to beat Wales in Cardiff, with the hosts at 25.00, and a draw at 50.00, while in Paris France (1.10) are hot favourites to topple Australia (8.60), who haven’t enjoyed the best tour this month.

England (1.28) have also been backed to get the better of Argentina (4.30), though this match could be a lot tighter than the odds suggest, while Scotland (1.00) should prove far too strong for Tonga (28.00).

Italy (1.00) and Chile (23.00) also square off on Saturday in a match where an upset is unlikely.

See the Betway site for all other options on Saturday’s Test matches, and so much more.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News GBVF officially classified a national disaster in South Africa
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: G20? Rather roll out the red carpet for the fixers of our own problems
Politics ANC succession drama intensifies
World Trump’s G20 boycott ‘hurts US more than world’
South Africa US revokes Naledi Pandor’s visa despite warming up to G20 participation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships