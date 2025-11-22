Boks tipped to make it four in a row on tour this November

The Boks have struggled against Ireland in recent times, but are favourites to win on Saturday.

The Springboks might have struggled against Ireland in the recent past, including losing four of their last five matches against the team home and away, but they have been installed as the favourites to win the Test in Dublin on Saturday.

The Boks go into the game on the back of wins against Japan, France and Italy this month, while Ireland have lost to New Zealand (in Chicago) and beaten the Wallabies at Aviva Stadium last weekend.

The last time the Boks won in Dublin was in 2012; they have lost their last three matches in the Irish capital.

With an out-of-sorts Wales the Boks’ next, and last, opponents on their end-of-year tour in Cardiff next weekend, this Saturday’s match in Dublin is the last of the real tough ones for the Boks in 2025. They’ll fancy their chances of beating Wales, and while they’ll be confident of also knocking over Ireland, it is expected to be a hard, tough match.

Betway though have made the Boks favourites at 1.42, while Ireland are 3.25, with a draw at 27.00.

There are a number of other big Test matches to look forward to on Saturday.

New Zealand are 1.00 to beat Wales in Cardiff, with the hosts at 25.00, and a draw at 50.00, while in Paris France (1.10) are hot favourites to topple Australia (8.60), who haven’t enjoyed the best tour this month.

England (1.28) have also been backed to get the better of Argentina (4.30), though this match could be a lot tighter than the odds suggest, while Scotland (1.00) should prove far too strong for Tonga (28.00).

Italy (1.00) and Chile (23.00) also square off on Saturday in a match where an upset is unlikely.



