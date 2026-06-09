BaaBaas name Van der Merwe, Perenara and Kellaway to face Springboks

Duhan van der Merwe will again front up against his home country, but for the first time with the Barbarians.

International stars from across the world, including South African born Scottish wing Duhan van der Merwe, former All Blacks scrumhalf TJ Perenara and Australian wing Andrew Kellaway have been named in the Barbarians squad to face the Springboks at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next weekend.

It is an international season-opening double-header for the Springboks, with the South African A team taking on Zimbabwe in the other match on the day.

Van der Merwe, a former Junior Springbok wing who has played for Scotland and the British & Irish Lions, will wear the famous black and white jersey for the first time. He will be joined on the tour to SA by fellow Scotland squad players D’Arcy Rae and Liam McConnell.

All three have been selected in collaboration with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend to ensure they have game time before they return to South Africa to face the Boks once again in their Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July.

Perenara, a former All Blacks vice-captain, will bring 89 Tests worth of experience, flair and attacking instincts to the Barbarians squad.

International stars

Wallaby speedster Kellaway, who has 49 caps for Australia, will be joined in the backline by Argentinean flyhalf Tomás Albornoz and Uruguay scrumhalf Santiago Arata. England prop Kyle Sinkler has also been named in the group. Further squad announcements will be made in due course.

Speaking about featuring for the Barbarians Van Der Merwe said: “I can’t wait to join up with the Barbarians this summer. It is a massive honour and opportunity to represent them. It’s something I’ve always wanted to be part of so to get this opportunity is massive.

“The Barbarians is a rugby institution and have some tough tests coming. To play for them against the World Champions will be a massive challenge and one I’m really looking forward to.

“It was frustrating the way our season ended with Edinburgh (in the United Rugby Championship), so to have the chance to get minutes in the legs ahead of the Scotland games in the Nations Championship will be really beneficial.”

A 53-man Springbok squad is currently in a training camp in Johannesburg, with two 23-man squads to be picked from that group for the games against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe.

The Springboks will travel to Gqeberha next week.

Fixtures

Saturday 20 June

South Africa A v Zimbabwe – Kick-off 12pm

Springboks v Barbarians – Kick-off 3pm