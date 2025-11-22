Ireland v South Africa in Dublin — LIVE

The last time the Boks were on the winning side in Dublin was in 2012.

Ireland host the Springboks in an end-of-year Test at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, a venue where the Boks last won in 2012. They have lost on their last three visits to the Irish capital.

The Boks have beaten Japan, France and Italy so far on tour, while Ireland last week registered a record score in their win over the Wallabies.

Siya Kolisi will lead a Bok team that features Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at 10 and Canan Moodie on the wing.

The match kicks off at 7.40pm SA time.

Below is The Citizen‘s live coverage of the match.

Live updates from the match at the Aviva Stadium will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

Teams

IRELAND – 15 Mack Hansen, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 James Ryan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter. Bench: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach,

8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter. Bench: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.