Bulls and Stormers backed to win on the road, Lions and Sharks face uphill battles

All four South African teams are in action in Europe in round three.

It’s round three of the new season of the United Rugby Championship and already there are several teams feeling the pressure to win after losing their first two matches.

The action gets under way on Friday and continues on Saturday. It’s a full round of fixtures, and all four South African teams have plenty to do to pick up wins this weekend.

Here are all the odds from Betway.

In Friday’s opening match, Munster (1.23) are favourites against Edinburgh (5.00) following their two-from-two start to the season, while Edinburgh have only played once and lost.

The Scarlets (2.60) are underdogs at home against the Stormers (1.60), who’ve won both their matches so far in Cape Town, this being their first match on the road.

Saturday’s action kicks off with Benetton Treviso (1.23) hosting the Lions (4.90), who aren’t given much hope of winning in Italy after failing to win their first two games. Benetton are one-from-two so far.

Ospreys (1.10) are favourites against Zebre (8.60), while Glasgow Warriors (1.02) are backed to beat Dragons (18.00).

Leinster, despite losing both their matches in South Africa, are backed at 1.01 to beat the Sharks (21.00), who’ve drawn and lost so far. Both teams will be boosted by the availability of several internationals.

Cardiff (1.55) host Connacht (2.80), while in the final match of the round, the Bulls are favoured at 1.48 to beat Ulster (3.05) in Ireland following new coach Johan Ackermann’s winning start to the competition.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.