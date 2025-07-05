Bumper Saturday for rugby fans

The Springboks are up against Italy, while New Zealand entertain France.

RG Snyman and his Bok teammates are in action against Italy on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

There’s plenty to look forward to on Saturday if you’re a big rugby fan.

It’s Test season in the Southern Hemisphere and that means there’s plenty on offer … from the British and Irish Lions touring Australia to the Springboks opening their season with a match against northern minnows, Italy.

There’s also the not-so-small-matter of the All Blacks hosting France in a three Test series, starting this Saturday.

Early on Saturday, Scotland take on the Maori All Blacks, while Wales were set to tackle Japan.

At 9.05am, New Zealand will take on France and according to Betway are heavy favourites to win the first Test, at odds of 1.03. A draw is at 60.00 and a France win at 16.00.

Ireland, minus several Lions tourists, are up against Georgia, surprisingly, and are 1,10 favourites to beat the second tier nation, who are at 8.60 to pull off a win against the Six Nations powerhouse.

A weakened England are in Argentina and according to Betway, this is a tough one to call.

Argentina are slight favourites to win at 1.46, while England are at 3.05. A draw is 27.00.

World champion Boks

Rassie Erasmus’ Boks are heavily favoured against Italy, a team they have lost to only once in 16 previous outings.

The Boks are quoted at 1.00 to win, while Italy causing an upset is at 24.00.

In Sydney, the British and Irish Lions are favourites to stay unbeaten on their tour of Australia, quoted at 1.00 to win against the Waratahs.

The odds on a win by the home team are 12.00 and a draw is at 50.00.

Please note these Betway odds are correct at 4pm Friday and subject to change.