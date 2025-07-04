Junior Boks beat England at U20 Championship

The South Africans have now won two out of two in Italy.

Hassiem Pead of South Africa runs in a try during the U20 World Championship match against England. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

The Junior Springboks overturned an early 14-point deficit to claim a bonus-point win against England at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Rovigo on Friday.

The 32-22 triumph took South Africa to the top of Pool A with 10 points. England are second on five points, along with third-placed Australia, who beat winless Scotland 34-24 earlier in the day.

The final round of pool matches take place on Wednesday, with the Junior Boks up against Scotland (3.30pm SA time) and England taking on Australia (6pm).

Both teams came into this match on the back of big opening wins, with South Africa smashing Australia 73-17 and defending champions England hammering Scotland 56-19.

But it was England who carried on from where they left off last Sunday, with tries to scrumhalf Jonny Weimann and flanker Connor Treacy giving them a 14-0 lead after 10 minutes.

Junior Boks fight back

The Junior Boks hit back with a brilliant try from Cheswill Jooste, who ran the perfect angle off his wing to split the defence of England, who had sloppily conceded a scrum after knocking on from a quick penalty tap.

Shortly after, another dazzling Jooste run resulted in a try to scrumhalf Hassiem Pead that reduced the deficit to two.

England wing Jack Bracken then capitalised on a risky in-field pass from Junior Boks replacement Jaco Williams to score. But Williams made amends by putting fullback Gilermo Mentoe over for a try that flyhalf Vusi Moyo converted to levelled the scores.

England took a 22-19 lead into the break after a penalty goal from No 10 Ben Coen, but two from Moyo – the second from 55m – put the Junior Boks in front for the first time.

Pead then scored an outstanding individual try from just outside his 22, converted by Moyo, to extend the lead to 10.

Centre Gino Cupido was yellow-carded with 10 minutes to go, but the Junior Boks’ defence stood firm and they ended the game on England’s tryline.

Tnis story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.