Gambling addiction referrals rise 40% as billions spent on betting advertising

Advertisers spent R2.6 billion on promoting gambling in South Africa, with one body warning of the social and mental risks of addiction.

The number of gamblers seeking treatment for addiction is on the increase as betting advertising soars.

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) recently raised the alarm as the year-on-year treatment figures took a considerable jump.

The foundation outlined a few warning signs for loved ones to take note of, while explaining the increasing lure of easy money.

Increase in gambling treatment

SARGF executive director Sibongile Simelane-Quntana elaborated on the rise of individuals deepening their own poverty through excessive wagers.

The foundation provides free and confidential counselling and treatment for gamblers struggling to shake their urge to figurately roll the dice.

Simelane-Quntana said they had referred 2 253 and 2 648 gambling addicts for treatment in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years, respectively.

However, that number jumped to 4 126 patients being referred for gambling-related treatment during the 2024/25 financial year — a 40% increase.

Simelane-Quntana said men were more susceptible to gambling addiction than females, while most patients were employed full-time.

“This is concerning, as we see a surge of problematic gambling in South Africa, which results in an increase in social and psychological health issues in our country,” said Simelane-Quntana.

“This is also reflected by the R2.6 billion spent on gambling advertising, as reported for up to March 2025,” she added, noting how advertisers were relentless in their pursuit of clientele.

Red flags

He said that many referred for treatment were gambling as a way to supplement their income.

Others were gambling to paper over financial problems or recover debts incurred in other financial spheres.

“The unrealistic appeal of quick money through gambling for those experiencing financial problems can be dire,” said Simelane-Quntana.

ALSO READ: Did you know online gambling is illegal in SA? Here are plans to stop it

She said signs of problematic gambling included the borrowing of money, gambling when stressed or lying about one’s location when gambling.

Obsessing over gambling, chasing losses and failing to heed the “winners know when to stop” warning were all red flags.

“Gambling cannot be a solution to one’s financial crisis and borrowing more money to cover other debts keeps you in the debt trap or circle, “said Simelane-Quntana.

The National Gambling Amendment Bill is still before parliament having first been introduced in 2018.

The amendment aims to strengthen gambling regulations and transform the national gambling board into a national regulator.

Among other changes, the amendment will transfer the regulation of all betting platforms to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

NOW READ: R1.1 trillion worth of online bets in a year: Does SA need to rein in digital gambling?