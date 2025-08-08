Chiefs’ Nabi flies home after wife suffers ‘critical accident’

'Coach Nabi will return to South Africa once the situation has stabilised,' said Chiefs in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be in the dugout for his side’s opening Betway Premiership match of the season against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

“We regret to inform our supporters that coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be travelling with the team to Cape Town for our opening game of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season against Stellenbosch this Sunday,” said the club in a statement on their official website.

‘Critical accident’

“A critical accident involving his wife has occurred at his home in Tunisia, prompting the coach to travel this evening to be with her and the family. Coach Nabi will return to South Africa once the situation has stabilised.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to extend its best wishes to Coach Nabi and his family during this challenging time. We ask all supporters to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Who will lead Chiefs now?

It remains to be seen who will be the main man in the Chiefs dugout at Athlone Stadium, but it was assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef who took over when Nabi had to serve a touchline suspension last season.

Chiefs’ other assistant coach is Cedric Kaze, who was appointed last October.