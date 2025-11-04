Can Chiefs find some home comforts?

Chiefs remain heavy favourites to beat Orbit.

Kaizer Chiefs will host Orbit College in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening, looking to break a run of five league games at FNB Stadium without a victory.

Home has not really been where the heart is in terms of results for Chiefs this season. After winning their first two Premiership games at FNB Stadium, the next five have yielded a defeat and four draws.

Amakhosi have won all three of their away games in the Premiership this season, which has somewhat counter-balanced the home discomforts. Chiefs are fourth in the table, and victory on Tuesday would move them level on points, for at least 24 hours, with current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orbit College, who were promoted via the play-offs, had a poor start to the season where they looked likely candidates to go straight back down. Pogiso Makhoye’s side, however, have won three of their last four Premiership matches, and are now sitting a respectable 11th in the standings.

Chiefs are likely to find themselves up against former Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng. Saleng is on loan at Orbit from the Buccaneers this season, and endured a difficult start to life with the North West Province side.

The 27 year-old, however, now appears to have found his feet, netting two goals and grabbing two assists in Orbit’s last five Premiership matches.

The away side, however, will do well to find a way through a Chiefs defence that has already kept seven clean sheets in ten Premiership games this season.

Amakhosi’s main problem has been at the other end of the pitch, where despite creating their share of chances, Chiefs have struggled for goals.

It took a late Flavio Silva header to give Chiefs a narrow 1-0 win at Durban City on Friday, and Chiefs have not managed to score more than once in a Premiership match since their opening game of the season at Stellenbosch.

Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s Chiefs, nevertheless, remain heavy favourites to win this match according to Betway’s latest odds.

Amakhosi are currently at 1.46 to beat Orbit, with the away side all the way out at 7.80 to pick up a shock victory on the road. A draw is at 3.85.

All Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.