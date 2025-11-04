Chiefs’ Monyane delighted to be back after ‘long five weeks’

'It feels good to be back,' said Monyane ahead of Chiefs’ Betway Premiership clash at home to Orbit College on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs right back Thabiso Monyane is excited to be back in action with Amakhosi after over a month out injured.

Chiefs’ Monyane – ‘A long five weeks’

“It has been a long five weeks for me.”

Monyane came on as a second half substitute against Durban City on Friday, his first game for Chiefs since playing against Golden Arrows on August 30.

The 25 year-old had a fantastic start to life in a Chiefs shirt, even earning a Bafana Bafana call-up, coming off the bench to help Hugo Broos’ side earn a vital 1-1 draw in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The 25 year-old could even grab a place in Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations finals squad if he excels for Chiefs over the next month or so.

Monyane expects a tough game against Orbit College. The newly-promoted side from the North West Province had a poor start to the season, but have won three of their last four Premiership games.

“Teams that play us now are very motivated,” said Monyane.

‘We don’t want to slip up now’

“But for us we have home ground advantage and we are looking to keep our momentum going. We don’t want to slip up now, especially as things get close to the year’s end.

“We know they (Orbit) are a very energetic side. They won’t be so aggressive but will look to play on the country, they have speedy wingers. (But) we know what our strengths are and we are looking forward to taking advantage of their weaknesses.”

Chiefs could certainly do with improving their form this season at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi have not won any of their last five Premiership games at the venue, picking up four draws to go with one defeat.