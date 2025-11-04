Mgosi

Kodisang impresses in Portugal as AVS eye permanent deal

4 November 2025

'I think things will become clearer as the season progresses and depending on where the team finishes,' a source revealed.

Kobamelo Kodisang of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025 Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 16 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Portuguese club AVS Futebol SAD are reportedly keen to make Kobamelo Kodisang’s loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns a permanent deal. The attacking midfielder joined the Liga Portugal side on a season-long loan, which includes an option to buy.

After enduring limited game time at Sundowns, Kodisang has found a new lease of life in Portugal, where he previously enjoyed success earlier in his career. His move from Moreirense FC to the Tshwane giants last season didn’t go as planned, as he struggled to adjust to life in South African football.

Now back in familiar surroundings, the 26-year-old is beginning to show his quality again. He has featured in four of AVS Futebol SAD’s ten Liga Portugal matches and made five appearances across all competitions. Although the team currently sit bottom of the table, Kodisang’s performances have been a bright spot in an otherwise difficult campaign.

“It’s still early days, but the signs are positive and the club is very happy with him. I think things will become clearer as the season progresses and depending on where the team finishes, there’s already an indication that the move could become permanent,” a source close to the player revealed.

Kodisang netted his only goal since returning to Europe in the Taça de Portugal, helping AVS to a resounding 7–0 victory over lower-division side Fornos Algodres. A permanent switch could offer the former Platinum Stars youth product the stability he needs to fully re-establish himself in European football.

