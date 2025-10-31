Can giddy Bournemouth and Sunderland handle the heights?

Arsenal let in 3 goals in 9 games.

Bournemouth and Sunderland have been surprise packages in the English Premier League. With a quarter of the season completed, the two one-time unfancied teams lie second and fourth on the log and will feel a bit acrophobic when looking down the ladder.

Can they sustain their momentum till next May? Almost certainly not, and odds of 150.00 and 200.00 respectively to win the league are an indication of that – though those prices are considerably shorter than what was on offer a few short weeks ago.

While fairy tales continue in the present, however, punters will be trying to cash in.

This weekend, Bournemouth face harsh reality when they travel to Manchester to face City, who sit below them in fifth on the table.

City, smarting from defeat by Aston Villa last weekend, will want to turn things around sharpish. However, they’ll be nervous about a repeat of the demoralising form slump of last season when they failed to defend the title they’d won four times in a row.

Bournemouth, in contrast, are brimming with confidence after a seven-match unbeaten trot.

This backdrop makes odds of Man City 1.51, Bournemouth 6.00 and the draw 4.80 look out of whack.

Opportunists will pile on the Cherries, the draw and the 2.48 about “2 or X” (a Bournemouth win or the draw).

Sunderland host inconsistent Everton in the closing match of the round on Monday, with Betway seeing a close-fought battle at 2.80 versus 2.70.

Arsenal (1.32) are set to stay top of the log when they visit relegation-battling Burnley (10.00).

A way to profit on this game might be in the goals department. Arsenal’s strikers get all the media attention but it’s the defence that is laying foundations for the team’s commanding form.

The Gunners have only conceded three goals in their nine Prem games this season – making 1.63 on No for Both Teams to Score a decent Multi Bet payout booster.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.