Cape Verde on the brink of realising World Cup dream

Wednesday's game away to Libya looks too close to call, however.

The Cape Verde Islands can qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the first time on Wednesday, if they can beat Libya at the June 11 Stadium in Tripoli.

A rising star in the continental game, Cape Verde are currently four points clear of Cameroon at the top of Group D, with just two games left to play.

Even if the island nation cannot beat Libya away from home, they will have another chance to seal qualification at home to Eswatini on Monday.

Bubista’s Cape Verde put themselves in a fantastic position to make it to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year, when they won 1-0 at home to Cameroon last month.

That left the Indomitable Lions four points behind Cape Verde in the group. Libya are a further point back and have an outside chance of making it, if they can beat Cape Verde and win their final qualifier in Mauritius, while other results go their way.

The sensible money, however, should be on Cape Verde qualifying, possibly even in Tripoli on Wednesday, though that is a more risky bet.

According to the latest Betway odds, Cape Verde are at 2.75 to beat Libya, with Libya also at 2.75 to beat Cape Verde and a draw at 2.80. In other words, it’s tight.

Cameroon are far more likely to win in Mauritius in their penultimate qualifier, though it will mean absolutely nothing if Cape Verde win in Libya.

Five-time qualifiers for the World Cup finals, the Indomitable Lions have had a disappointing Group D campaign. Having said that, however, they should be able to win their final two qualifiers, in Mauritius and at home to Angola, and then they must pray for a Cape Verde slip up.

Cameroon are currently 1.11 to beat Mauritius, with a draw at 7.60 and a Mauritius win at 21.00.

If you fancy a real punt and bang for your buck, perhaps putting some money on Mauritius is a gamble worth taking.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.