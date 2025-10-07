Pirates striker Makgopa gets late Bafana call-up

Makgopa has long been a trusted member of Hugo Broos' Bafana squad.

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad to replace an injured Iqraam Rayners for the two vital Group C Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Bafana issued a statement on Tuesday saying Makgopa had got the call.

Makgopa joins Bafana

“Iqraam Rayners has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana camp due to medical reasons,” read the brief statement.

“He was called back to his club this morning. Evidence Makgopa has been called up as his replacement.”

Makgopa is the second late replacement for Bafana ahead of Friday’s game against Zimbabwe and Tuesday’s clash with Rwanda.

On Monday, Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was called up to replace injured Pirates wing-wizard Relebohile Mofokeng.

Makgopa has just one goal in 11 appearances for Pirates in all competitions this season, but he also has three assists, and is a tried and trusted member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad.

The tall striker led the line brilliantly for Bafana at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, where Bafana surprised a continent by picking up a bronze medal.

Makgopa’s most memorable moment in that tournament was a towering header against World Cup semfinalists Morocco in the last 16.

The Pirates attacker did play 52 minutes in Bafana’s opening 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Benin in November 2023. He was on the bench for the subsequent game against Rwanda but has not been in Bafana’s World Cup qualifying squad since.

Rayners in form, out of squad

An in-form Rayners has nine goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season. He also scored one of the goals when Bafana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Bloemfontein in World Cup qualifying in June 2024.

Rayners has, however, not had much game time in Bafana’s last few qualifiers, with Broos preferring Burnley striker Lyle Foster.