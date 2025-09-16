Chiefs a good bet to edge out Sekhukhune

Amakhosi are favourites at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United go head to head at FNB Stadium on Tuesday with a pleasant carrot dangling in front of the winner.

Whoever gets the three points in this game will leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns and go to the top of the DStv Premiership.

Sekhukhune and Chiefs are tied on 13 points, winning four of their first five Premiership matches. Babina Noko and Amakhosi are a point behind Sundowns, with a game in hand.

A point will not be enough for either side to displace Sundowns, given Masandawana’s superior goal difference, giving an added incentive to both teams to go for the win.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side have built their excellent start to the season on a solid defence, with not a goal conceded yet in their five league games.

Brandon Petersen has been excellent in goal, while new signing Thabiso Monyane’s form at right back was enough to earn him a call up to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad this month.

But as club captain Zitha Kwinika said this week, Chiefs’ efforts in defence have been more about the work of the whole team than individuals.

Amakhosi look a far more organised side this season, and while they could still do with more spark in attack, keeping it tight at the back is enabling them to provide an excellent platform for victories.

Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune have started the season brilliantly, including winning away to Orlando Pirates in their opening league game.

Master creator Keletso Makgalwa has started where he left off last season, with five assists already in eight appearances in all competitions.

Babina Noko have signed veteran striker Bradley Grobler this season, and the 37 year-old is already delivering, with four goals in eight matches in all competitions.

Sekhukhune have also been excellent defensively in the league up to now, with just one goal conceded.

In this corresponding fixture last season Chiefs did edge Sekhukhune 1-0. Sekhukhune saw Vuyo Letlapa sent off just a couple of minutes before Mfundo Vilakazi grabbed the winner for Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Betway Odds favour another Chiefs win, with Amakhosi at 2.12 to grab all three points, and Sekhukhune at 4.20. A draw is at 2.80.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.