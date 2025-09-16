Cardoso expects more Sundowns signings

'If there's a chance to make one or two signings in the right direction, then we will do it,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has assured supporters that the club’s transfer business is not yet over as they prepare for their Betway Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians have been unusually quiet in the current window, with Fawaaz Basadien and Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng the only recruits for the 2025/26 season. By contrast, departures have dominated headlines at Chloorkop, with 13 players confirmed to have left the club.

ALSO READ: Nabi explains why Mayo is a priceless signing for Chiefs

Among them are seasoned campaigners Lebohang Maboe, Rivaldo Coetzee and Neo Maema, along with Thembinkosi Lorch. Cardoso admitted the scale of exits was significant but stressed that Sundowns were taking a measured approach to reinforce the team before transfer deadline-day on September 22.

“There are chances that we will sign and let’s see how many players. For sure, it won’t be a bunch of players but if there’s a chance to make one or two signings in the right direction, then we will do it,” he said.

“If not, then we’re not going to do it. The club has been very serious about the approach because we really want to target the right players and not just bring in numbers because if we target the right players, they will help us.

“If we just bring in numbers, they won’t help us and we don’t want to make that mistake. We’re seriously working and it’s me together with the sporting director, chairman and president to bring in players that can really reinforce the group.”

One of Sundowns’ fresh faces, Ntsabeleng, has yet to make his debut after joining on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas. The midfielder is earmarked as a replacement for Lucas Ribeiro, who controversially forced a move to Spanish La Liga 2 outfit Cultural Leonesa against Sundowns’ wishes.

“I cannot put him (Ntsabeleng) on the pitch when he’s not able to perform because the fans will say, is this the guy that we brought in? When he can show the level that he has, then we will give him the opportunity,” Cardoso explained.

“That is man management from my part that I need to have. It’s important that people understand that being a coach is also about being a manager and people have an understanding of things.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso explains Mokoena absence and Mudau return process

Sundowns dominated Gallants last season, completing a league double by scoring seven goals across both fixtures. They also knocked Bahlabane ba Ntwa out of the Carling Knockout with a 2-0 victory in the semi-final, underlining the gulf in class between the two sides.