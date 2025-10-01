Chiefs look for Betway Premiership bounce back

Kaizer Chiefs will look to get back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening when they host...

Kaizer Chiefs will look to get back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday evening when they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi had a fantastic start to the season, winning four and drawing one of their first five league games, with the draw coming against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs, however, have picked up just a point from their last two Premiership games at FNB Stadium, losing to Sekhukhune United and drawing with Marumo Gallants.

There has been some turmoil off the pitch for Chiefs, with head coach Nasreddine Nabi having been on the sidelines for just three matches. Nabi had to rush back to Tunisia before the season kicked off after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

After the loss to Sekhukhune, Nabi then again flew back to Tunisia, amid reports he had been dismissed. Nabi has since confirmed he has left Chiefs, while Amakhosi have admitted he is not with them for now, but have yet to officially confirm his departure.

In Nabi’s absence, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have taken the reins. And they have done a fine job, first at the start of the season, and now as Chiefs have fought their way into the next round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying.

The 1-0 win over Angola’s Kabuscorp in the second leg of their first preliminary round clash on Saturday (that tied the aggregates score at 1-1), followed by their victory on penalties, should have given Chiefs a huge boost heading into the Usuthu game.

Chiefs still need to sharpen up in front of goal, but should at least be able to call once more on Khanyisa Mayo for the AmaZulu clash. Mayo scored on his Chiefs debut against Gallants but was not registered in time to play Kabuscorp.

As for AmaZulu, Arthur Zwane’s side have had an inconsistent start to the season, but would no doubt love to ruffle Amakhosi’s feathers.

The latest Betway odds have Chiefs at 1.88 to win Wednesday’s game, with AmaZulu outsiders at 4.80 and a draw at 3.00.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.