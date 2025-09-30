Pirates’ Ouaddou hails Nemtajela and Mabasa after Galaxy win

“Masindi, I know him for a long time because I was his coach at my previous club," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Masindi Nemtajela and Tshegofatso Mabasa after his side’s 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.



Nemtajela was given his first start for the Buccaneers by Ouaddou and he rewarded him by winning the Man of the Match award following his excellent display for Pirates.



“Masindi, I know him for a long time because I was his coach at my previous club [Marumo Gallants]. He’s a fantastic player, of course we did have the opportunity to give him time before at least I talked to him, the club management talked to him to be patient because his time will come and it came,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“His time came and he showed it with a fantastic, but happy for the boys as well because they had the fantastic experience since the beginning. We kept a clean-sheet again and of course it was difficult game against a good team and again I have to congratulate TS Galaxy and the coach, they are doing a great job but we deserved this victory,” added Ouaddou.



Ouaddou also praised Mabasa who came off the bench to score the second goal for the Buccaneers. It was his 50th goal for Pirates and he is now just eight goals behind the club’s all-time top goalscorer Benedict Vilakazi.



“Yeah, I’m happy for Mabasa. Fantastic spirit. Like I told you, fantastic boys in the dress room. Very united, very good team spirit and about the management of the players.



“I think it’s normal for such a big club when you have such talent players you need to think about the rotation and try to give time for every players and to be involved in the project. Very important.”